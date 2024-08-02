APPLETON (NBC 26) — After Mile of Music had to cancel outdoor main stage shows due to the threat of severe weather, artists hope for continued sunny skies as Mile of Music bounces back on day two.



200 artists are back at 40 venues for Mile of Music day two

Severe weather threw a wrench into some day one plans, but the festival has bounced back

Mile of Music runs through August 4th in downtown Appleton, along College Avenue

On Friday, I got to know some musicians taking to the stage at this year's festival after rains one day one forced some shows indoors.

Crews were quick to build back the outdoor main stages. Now, New York City group "Bandits on the Run" will be headlining a main stage at their first Mile of Music.

"So many people, so many people have told us we need to perform at Mile of Music," says group member Regina Strayhorn. "We've been wanting to and this is the first year schedules have allowed, stars have aligned, and we've been able to. It's been so lovely so far."

Meanwhile, along College Ave., thousands of festival attendees enjoyed the festival.

Festival fan Debra Montisenos flagged me down because she wanted to share what having the Mile here means to her.

"20 years ago, we didn't have this!" she exclaimed, showing her love for the festival in its eleventh year. "We have all these bars now that have stages and there's so much music now in this area. It is amazing!"

Artist Terrance Banks, who goes by the stage name "Soultru," says he's hoping the Mile can be a springboard for him to achieve his dreams of becoming a full-time singer-songwriter.

"With music, there's a lot of networking you can do with this," says Banks. "Doing that, I actually found out I had sent emails to people I didn't even know I became friends with yesterday!"

Mile of Music 2024, or "Mile 11," will continue through August 4th.

You can learn more about the artists and the venues here.