Arraignment date set for mother charged in her toddler's overdose death

APPLETON (NBC 26) — More than 1,400 fentanyl pills were found near the scene of the crime, an officer testified in court.



Brooke Seal, mother of the two-year-old that died following a fentanyl overdose, appeared again in court after being charged with child neglect

Seal's next court appearance will be Mar. 26

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

28-year-old Brooke Seal appeared in Outagamie County Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

In January, police say they found her two-year-old daughter unconscious at home. They found that there was enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult.

Seal has been charged with child neglect resulting in death and faces up to 25 years if convicted.

Sargeant Brody Zolkwoski told the court he responded to the home. He says officers found a backpack near the scene with a stolen gun and fentanyl pills.

“The test yielded positive results for the presence of fentanyl," testified Zolkowski.

The prosecution also asked how many pills the responding officers located.

"1,414," Zolkwoski said.

Brooke seal's next court appearance, an arraignment, has been set for March 26th.