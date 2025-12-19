APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Appleton, Santa Mac has been spreading holiday cheer for more than a decade. In 2023, he was welcomed into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame, becoming the first Wisconsinite to receive this honor.

Appleton's Santa Mac spreads Christmas cheer and teaches others to do the same

Inside his Santa cottage in Appleton, the experience is different from typical mall visits. There are no long lines or rushed wishes. Santa Mac meets kids where they are, speaking softly, listening closely and letting each moment unfold at the child's pace.

"Santa Mac is, in my mind, the ultimate ambassador of Christmas spirit. Kindness, and love and sharing. It's about giving," McMullen said.

For McMullen, becoming Santa doesn't start with just a costume. It starts with intention. The boots are polished, the gloves spotless, and every curl of the beard is just right.

"It's really been a lifelong journey for me," McMullen said.

The personal approach creates meaningful connections with children who visit.

"Santa's heart is open to them; kids will tell you things they wouldn't normally say...often I feel more like a missionary than a character," McMullen said.

Now, through his own program called Kringle University, he's teaching others how to become Santa. The course is available online, and he offers a three-day conference every year in Appleton.

"I think the most valuable skill I teach Santas is the value of listening, so that they feel like they're the only family that matters to Santa in the world at that moment," McMullen said.

McMullen's approach emphasizes slowing down, listening and being present in the moment, especially during the holidays.