Appleton's Pickleball Kingdom hosts 'soft launch' experience for avid players before grand opening

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An expanding pickleball franchise is coming to Appleton.



Pickleball Kingdom is opening in Appleton, adding a premier indoor facility for the community

Neenah resident Rich Mauthe says it’s a game anyone can enjoy, and this is the first facility of its kind in the area

General Manager Daryl Price highlights local excitement, noting daily visits from curious fans during construction

The facility includes 11 indoor courts, memberships starting at $85 a month, and courtside food and drink service

A grand opening with a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for December 15, open to the public

Neenah resident Rich Mauthe said he's thrilled about the new opportunity to play the game he loves.

“I mean, it’s fun no matter what level you’re at. That’s the nice thing about pickleball,” Mauthe said. “I know in other parts of the country there are some really nice facilities, but we didn’t really have anything this nice before.”

The Appleton location is the latest franchise for Pickleball Kingdom, a nationwide company that is rapidly expanding.

General Manager Daryl Price says the community’s enthusiasm has been building for months.

“During the construction phase and for the last three months, people have been coming to the door daily,” Price said. “They want to take a peek and see where the progress was.”

The facility has taken over what was once the temporary home of the Appleton Public Library. Price says the new indoor courts meet a specific need in the Fox Cities.

“While there are lots of outdoor courts, obviously we have issues with the winter climate,” Price said. “We created a premier environment for people to play year-round indoors, and they get all that social time and activity that they’d get out at the parks as well.”

Pickleball Kingdom Appleton features 11 courts, with memberships starting at $85 a month. In true Wisconsin style, you can even order beer, food, and other drinks courtside.

There’s also free beginner coaching, so even this reporter, with no experience, was able to join in the fun.

The official grand opening is set for December 15 at 8 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Jake Woodford. Pickleball Kingdom is also inviting the community out to play from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.