Appletonians young and old celebrate the last day of 2024 in the Paper City

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Whether its family-friendly fun or going to the bar, the Appleton community surely had fun on the last day of 2024.



Appleton’s New Year’s Eve celebrations featured events for everyone from family-friendly fun to lively gatherings at local bars

McFleshman’s Brewery opened at noon welcoming guests like Laurie Klieford and Julie Anderson who toasted every hour to celebrate global time zones

Families celebrated early at The Building for Kids with confetti resolutions and quality time together

Violet and Margaret Siebers reflected on the joys of daytime festivities with Violet setting goals for 2025 including riding to the library alone

Appleton embraced the end of 2024 with a mix of community spirit lively traditions and heartfelt moments

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At McFleshman’s Brewery, the celebrations began early, with doors opening at noon. Guests gathered to play cards, enjoy drinks, and make new connections—or reconnect with old friends. Among the attendees were Laurie Klieford and Julie Anderson, who put a unique spin on their celebrations.

“Well, we decided for the second year, we were going to do McFleshman’s,” they said. “Let’s toast every hour because it’s midnight somewhere!”

The pair raised their glasses at the top of each hour, celebrating count-downs from time zones across the globe. Their approach was partly practical, aiming to avoid a late-night outing.

“So we thought we should honor that and just celebrate all day,” they explained. “Why wait until 8 o’clock to celebrate?”

The fun wasn’t limited to adults. Families flocked to The Building for Kids for an early celebration filled with confetti and resolutions shared between parents and children.

Violet Siebers and her mother, Margaret, discussed goals for the coming year.

“What about in 2025?" Margaret asked. "Riding to the library on my bike by myself,” Violet responded.

Margaret appreciated the early festivities, adding, “It’s nice to celebrate earlier in the day. Makes me kind of happy I’m not going out tonight.”

Also, Violet was adamant I share this with our viewers as a "general" resolution for all:

"They should all become 'Swifties'," referencing global music superstar Taylor Swift.

If you are going out, you can learn more about safe ride options in your neighborhood by looking around our website.