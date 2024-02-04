Appleton West High BIPOC Club Hosts Black History Month Celebration

APPLETON (NBC 26) — At a school founded in 1915—49 years before the civil rights act was passed—a group of students banded together to celebrate black history.



Students from Appleton West High School put on a Black History Month celebration for all to attend

Speakers from the school and local government, as well as guest attendees, helped to bring the event together

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Appleton West High School BIPOC Club, which stands for “black, indigenous, and people of color” invited everyone from around the city to come out and attend this yearly event. None other than Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford got the message.

“It’s a great program for the community recognizing the kickoff of Black History Month," Woodford says. "We issued a proclamation out of the mayor's office, recognizing Black History Month in the City of Appleton and it’s great to see young people getting together and organizing an event and they have great mentors staff here at Appleton west high school helping guide the process for them."

Besides the cultural celebration, speakers highlighted the event. From Appleton West Cultural Advisor Kempton Freeman, to Appleton West Principal Mark McQuade, and even Mayor Woodford himself, it wasn’t just people of color who recognized the importance of this event as well as Black History Month.

Jaiana Washington was one of the children who heard about the event.

“The people who don’t know anything about our culture, they can learn things. And I feel like, it really gives the people, like, in our culture the confidence to share new things about ourselves,” said Washington.

With the City of Appleton behind them, these kids show no signs of slowing down their fight for equality.