APPLETON (NBC 26) — From early morning lines to steady streams of voters, Election Day brought a busy start to polling locations across Appleton on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

At Emmanuel United Methodist Church, about 15 voters were already waiting to cast their ballots before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

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Appleton voters turn out early as Election Day brings steady crowds to the polls

For election inspector Wendy Goldinger, two of those early voters were especially familiar.

"In fact, my husband and son were the first in line," Goldinger said.

And they weren't alone.

By 7:15 a.m., just 15 minutes after polls opened, the polling location was already getting crowded.

"That might have been our most crowded, was that first, up until about 8 a.m. We had a lot of people here for that first hour," Goldinger said.

While the initial morning rush brought some of the day's largest crowds, voters continued arriving throughout the morning.

Steady turnout across Appleton

The early activity wasn't limited to Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

Appleton City Clerk Amy Molitor said polling locations across the city were reporting similar conditions, with a consistent flow of voters throughout the morning.

"Reports from the polling places also say that it is busy, but steady, so be prepared for a potential wait when you go to the polling place," Molitor said.

Despite the crowds, election workers at Emmanuel United Methodist Church said the voting process was running smoothly.

"Yeah, no, there were no hitches at all today. Everything went really well," Goldinger said.

Preparing for the unexpected

While voters made their way through the polls, election officials were also prepared for potential disruptions behind the scenes.

Those preparations included backup paper poll books, generators and alternate polling locations in case unexpected problems interfered with voting.

The goal was to ensure voters could continue casting their ballots even if technical difficulties or other emergencies occurred.

At Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Goldinger said those backup plans weren't needed during the morning voting period.

What voters needed to know before polls closed

Election officials encouraged voters heading to the polls to double-check their assigned polling location and make sure they had an acceptable photo ID.

Molitor emphasized the importance of arriving prepared, especially with the possibility of lines.

"Make sure you're bringing everything that you need. So that way, when you get to your polling place, and you get in line, you're ready to vote when you get to the front," Molitor said.

Wisconsin voters can verify their polling location and find additional election information through the state's official voting website, MyVote Wisconsin.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but anyone already in line by that time was still allowed to cast their ballot.

Although election workers reported a busy morning, officials had not provided a final Election Day turnout total at the time of these interviews.