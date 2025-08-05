Appleton VA clinic unveils new plaque and display for local World War II medic

APPLETON (NBC 26) — To help mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic in Appleton on Tuesday unveiled a new plaque and display in honor of the medic the clinic is named after.

Bradley, who was born in Antigo and grew up in Appleton, was a hospital corpsman who was there during the iconic flag raising atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945.

"He would have been really quiet about it," Kate Bradley, John's daughter, said. "And I'm sure he would be extremely honored. Very honored and humbled."

Shawn Shanle, NBC 26.

John H. Bradley, who died in 1994, was awarded the Navy Cross for treating wounded Marines during the battle.

A picture of Bradley's friend, who died on the island, is also displayed at the bottom of the new case.

"Wasn't sure what to expect, but I wasn't expecting something quite so thoughtful," Sarah Bradley, John's granddaughter, said. "It seems like they hit every mark for sure, especially having the picture of my grandpa's friend, who passed away on the island, at the bottom of the case. That was really special for us."