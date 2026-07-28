Appleton unites to help many neighbors facing storm damage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A loss of power at various intersections, tree removal companies kept busy, traffic on main roads, and fallen trees across the city.

This is what Appleton neighbors are dealing with after the tornado touched down Monday morning.

"These were not little trees, these are very mature trees," said Appleton neighbor Sandy Yowell as she stood in her front yard.

Only small pieces remain after her trees fell.

"This is the worst I've seen it," said Yowell, who has lived in Appleton for over 25 years. "I was just shocked."

Without power and water, Yowell is finding creative ways to not go hungry and thirsty.

"We got canned goods," she said. "We got can openers, we got our camp stove, we got our grill. So, we'll be okay."

Meanwhile, Appleton mayor Jake Woodford, is encouraging neighbors to aid public workers.

"Keep roads clear for the departments and agencies that are trying to get in there and respond and provide help," he said at a press conference in front of the Appleton Police Department's building.

He's also urging neighbors to call 211 if they see a downed power line, and that Fox Valley neighbors can go to Christ The Rock Community Church in Menasha for help.

A sign of Appleton working together with neighboring Fox Valley cities after an unprecedented morning.

"Our departments are fully mobilized, and I know the folks in our neighboring communities too," Woodford said. "We'll continue to work together with our neighbors to the extent that we can to make sure folks have the resource that they need."

Woodford said that neighbors can stay updated by viewing the City of Appleton's social media channels.

