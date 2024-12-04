Appleton union members, state leaders react to Act 10 being overturned

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin judge has overturned the controversial Act 10 law, reigniting the decade-long debate over union rights in the state.



Act 10, enacted in 2011, significantly limited collective bargaining for public workers, restricting negotiations to wage increases within inflation and excluding police and firefighters. A Dane County judge ruled Monday that the law violates the state constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

Pete Wolf, a retired Department of Corrections sergeant and former union leader, reflected on the impact of the law. “It sure would have been nice if it had come sooner,” Wolf said. “During the tail end of my career, I was getting nailed for overtime that I didn’t even want because of the huge vacancies we had.” Wolf added that Act 10 hampered union efforts to protect workers’ rights and address staffing shortages.

Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council and a high school teacher, called the decision a step forward. “Today is a day of celebration,” she said, noting the ongoing struggle for teachers, bus drivers, and other public workers.

Not everyone has welcomed the ruling. Former Governor Scott Walker, who introduced Act 10, criticized the decision as “brazen political activism.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended the law, highlighting its $16 billion in taxpayer savings and stating that previous courts had rejected similar legal challenges.

NBC 26 will continue to follow this story as appeals are expected.