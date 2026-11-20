APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton voters in District 10 will choose a new representative after Alderperson Vaya Jones announced she is resigning from the city's Common Council.

Jones, who was first elected in 2022, did not give a reason for stepping down.

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Appleton to hold special election after District 10 alderperson resigns

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of District 10 and the City of Appleton," Jones wrote in her resignation letter.

Her departure leaves the city with the question of whether to appoint someone to the vacant seat or allow District 10 voters to choose a replacement in a special election.

Alderperson Vered Meltzer, who represents District 2, said council members favored putting that decision in the hands of voters.

"General consensus is that the voters in a district should be electing their representative and when someone is appointed, that's taking that power of representation away from the voters," Meltzer said.

The city will hold a special election April 6 to fill the remainder of Jones' term. The election will take place alongside the other spring elections.

That means the District 10 seat will remain vacant for roughly four months while the election process plays out.

Residents will not be without council representation in the meantime. Meltzer said Common Council President Brad Firkus has been designated to handle District 10 responsibilities until voters elect a new alderperson.

"District 10 is not going unrepresented in the meantime," Meltzer said. "We did designate our council president Brad Firkus to take on all the responsibilities for District 10."