Appleton schools push for return of truancy ordinance, city leaders disagree

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District is asking the city to once again help enforce school attendance, reigniting a debate that’s stirring strong emotions.



Appleton Area School District wants to issue tickets to habitually truant students

The proposed reinstated ordinance would penalize students missing five or more days without an excuse

Some parents argue the policy overlooks students’ mental health needs

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

A resolution introduced by District 1 Alderperson William Siebers at the Common Council proposes reinstating a city ordinance that ended in 2019. The ordinance would prohibit students under 18 from being habitually truant, defined as missing part of five or more school days in a semester without an excuse.

Superintendent Greg Hartjes said students in violation would receive tickets.

“So it can be adjudicated much like a ticket for speeding, a ticket for underage tobacco possession,” Hartjes explained.

The ordinance, listed on the city’s website, does not specify ticket penalties. Hartjes also clarified that the truancy court, which was discontinued in 2019, is not being reinstated.

However, some parents argue that the policy fails to consider students’ well-being.

Jax Anderson, a parent in the district, believes the proposal goes too far.

“Their list of professionals in the PowerPoint presentation for helping with students’ social and emotional success didn’t include a single mental health professional,” Anderson said.

Amanda Rudd, another parent, echoed concerns at Wednesday’s council meeting.

“When I see this, I know there is always a story behind why somebody is missing school. Somebody always has a reason,” Rudd said.

Opposition to the resolution isn’t limited to parents. On Wednesday morning, District 5 Alderperson Katie Van Zeeland posted on Facebook, calling it a “sudden” resolution.

“As president of the council, I want to make it clear that my colleagues will not be pressured into making a decision on a deadline, and we will ensure that the public is actively involved in this process,” Van Zeeland wrote.

Siebers has not responded to NBC 26's request for comment on the proposed resolution. The resolution will be discussed at the next Safety & Licensing Committee meeting on March 26.