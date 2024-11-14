Appleton school district seeks community input on Sandy Slope Elementary attendance boundaries

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District is seeking input on zoning for their newest school, Sandy Slope Elementary.



AASD leadership presented three zoning options for Sandy Slope Elementary, part of the district’s $130 million referendum from 2022, which includes the construction of the first new school in 30 years

The school will serve the northeast side of Appleton, near Appleton North High School, and aims to balance enrollment and staffing between neighboring elementary schools like Huntley and Ferber

At a recent listening session, parents and teachers raised questions about safety, transportation, and how they could remain involved in the decision-making process

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Appleton Area School District is seeking input on zoning for their newest school, Sandy Slope Elementary.

AASD leadership recently shared three potential zoning options for Sandy Slope Elementary, part of a $130 million referendum from 2022.

“…which allowed us to move 6th grade into our middle schools, eliminating overcrowding at our elementary schools. Projects at all three of our high schools, and then our largest project which is the construction of Sandy Slope Elementary School,” notes AASD Superintendent Greg Hartjes. Hartjes also commented in the session that this will be the first new school built in the district in 30 years.

The new elementary school is set to serve the northeast side of Appleton near Appleton North High School. But before any final decisions, Hartjes explains the district wants to gather input from the community with the goal of balancing enrollment and staffing across Huntley and Ferber Elementary Schools.

“Huntley, Ferber, and Houdini are all well over capacity. And, that’s where all the growth potential is in our district,” Hartjes emphasized.

At the listening session, parents and teachers raised a variety of questions. Most declined to speak on camera but voiced their concerns during the meeting. “Will there be crossing guards at County Rd. JJ to protect our kids?” asked one. Another wondered, “Which kids will be bussed and who will have to walk or bike?” Others inquired, “How can we stay involved in the decision-making process?”

Although Hartjes and district officials were able to address some of the questions from the session, they believe they can answer more as Sandy Slope’s development continues.

“We want to make a good, informed decision now that will have a positive impact 20 years from now,” Hartjes remarked.

For those unable to attend tonight, AASD will hold a second and final session at Ferber Elementary on November 21 at 6:30 p.m.