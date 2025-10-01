Appleton school district inviting community input as they consider $13 million deficit

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District faces a $13 million budget deficit and are asking the community for input on potential future action.

Watch the full broadcast story there:

Superintendent Greg Hartjes said a combination of high inflation and decreasing state and federal funding has created the massive budget gap facing the district.

"We know we can't afford a 10-15 percent increase in healthcare, but that's what we're seeing," Hartjes said.

The district has already taken several cost-cutting measures, including stopping the filling of empty positions, consolidating two elementary schools and moving a charter school to save money. However, these efforts haven't been sufficient to close the budget gap.

"But we still have a large deficit that's looming," Hartjes said.

The superintendent outlined three options available to school districts facing similar financial challenges.

"Districts are doing one of three things, you're either cutting staff, you're closing schools, or you're going to referendum," Hartjes said.

A referendum would likely appear on April's ballot and would fund the district for the next four to six years. If voters reject the referendum, the district would need to make $13 million in budget cuts that could cut as many as 150 positions.

The district remains open to a combination of budget cuts and a smaller referendum amount. Officials are seeking community input through two public listening sessions.

"It's making sure that they understand what our challenges are and how we can solve the struggles that we have," Hartjes said.

The first listening session is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the AASD Welcome Center, with a second session planned for the following Tuesday at the same time and location.