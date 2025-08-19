Appleton school district considers reinstating truancy ordinance

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Almost 300 high school students in Appleton missed 50 or more days of school last year, according to the Appleton School District. Nearly 20 percent of high school students qualify for chronic absenteeism, meaning they're missing at least 18 days of school, putting more than 800 students at risk of not graduating.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Appleton school district considers fines for excessive student absences

The school board is considering reinstating a truancy ordinance that was repealed in 2019. The measure would fine families $250 if their students miss too many days of school, intended as a last resort.

"It's been a challenge for many school districts coming out of the pandemic, and nobody seems to have the right answer yet so I think it's going to take a community to continue to look for good ideas and different approaches," said Edward Ruffolo, Appleton Board of Education member.

At a listening session on Monday, parents spoke out against the proposal, with many sharing that they themselves suffered from attendance issues in school.

"I think if we're stepping backwards, we're not looking at potential innovative things that could help our kids succeed," said Amanda Rudd, a parent who organized Monday's discussion.

Concerns were voiced about the effectiveness of the ordinance and that the fine would target already disadvantaged students.

"Are we exposing our kids early on to punitive systems and the judicial system?" asked Rudd.

The ordinance is still in the early stages, with several listening sessions planned for the future. Because it is a legal issue, the decision will ultimately be made by the Common Council, not the Board of Education.

The discussion will continue at the next Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on August 27 in Appleton.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

