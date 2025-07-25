Appleton residents share mixed reactions to Gov. Evers' decision to forego third term in office

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he will not run for a third term, prompting mixed reactions from local residents about his legacy and the future of state leadership.

"I'm announcing that I will not be running for a third term," Evers said in a video shared online.

The decision comes after weeks of speculation as the governor had been touring the state following his signing of this year's bipartisan budget bill. During the tour, Evers told reporters his future was still undecided, saying, "There's two options. Thank God there's not ten."

So I decided to go out into my local community with my handy whiteboard, with a simple question:

"Governor Evers...good? or bad? Tell me why."

And my neighbors were quick to respond.

"I think it's good. I think two terms is enough," said Jerry Roberts, a retiree who lives in the area.

Roberts, who says he is around Evers' age, believes the governor has been "great" during his time in office but sees an opportunity for new leadership.

"Maybe a change that we can have younger people start running. Because that's what we need. People in their 40's, or in their 30's," Roberts said. "We need fresh blood. We need new ideas on how to govern," they said.

Despite Wisconsin having no term limits for governors, state political records show Evers' decision aligns with historical precedent. Only one governor has ever been elected to a third term in Wisconsin's history – Republican Tommy Thompson, who ultimately served four terms after first taking office in 1987.

In Appleton, residents reflected on Evers' accomplishments and shared their hopes for future leadership as I presented my whiteboard questions.

"I really appreciated when he put out the ICE memo," said Emma Voss, an Appleton resident. "Keeping a focus on immigration and protecting everybody's fourth amendment rights," they said.

Meanwhile, local content creator Joseph Bohn is looking ahead to the next gubernatorial election, expressing a desire for a governor with similar qualities to Evers—no matter their political affiliation.

"Respect. You know, they need to respect the other side. You don't always get what you want, you don't always agree on everything," Bohn said.

Governor Evers' last day in office will be January 4, 2027.

