Appleton Public Library's grand reopening is this weekend; here's a sneak peek

After years of planning, the Appleton Public Library is ready to open its new downtown location at 200 N. Appleton St.

Library employees say the renovated library is a "marvel" compared to the original building, with cutting-edge architecture, age-specific learning areas, and a sensory room.

New features include updated computer stations, self-checkouts, and higher-quality meeting rooms.

"They don't need to have known the past library to find their spot here," Appleton Public Library director Colleen Rortvedt said. "There's services that have evolved here out of the work we've done over the past few years."

Noah Cornelius, NBC 26.

The library's grand reopening is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 11, and guided tours throughout the day.

Library staff say they reached their $12 million fundraising goal during the renovation process.