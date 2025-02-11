Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesAppleton

Actions

Appleton Public Library's grand reopening is this weekend; here's a sneak peek

IMG_2627.JPG
Noah Cornelius, NBC 26.
After years of planning, the Appleton Public Library is ready to open its new and improved location downtown.
IMG_2627.JPG
Posted
and last updated

After years of planning, the Appleton Public Library is ready to open its new downtown location at 200 N. Appleton St.

Library employees say the renovated library is a "marvel" compared to the original building, with cutting-edge architecture, age-specific learning areas, and a sensory room.

New features include updated computer stations, self-checkouts, and higher-quality meeting rooms.

"They don't need to have known the past library to find their spot here," Appleton Public Library director Colleen Rortvedt said. "There's services that have evolved here out of the work we've done over the past few years."

IMG_2654.jpg

The library's grand reopening is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 11, and guided tours throughout the day.

Library staff say they reached their $12 million fundraising goal during the renovation process.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox Cities Reporters.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters