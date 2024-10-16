Appleton Public Library reopening in newly-renovated building early next year

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Public Library has some exciting news for book lovers.

The library announced in a Facebook post Wednesday they are preparing to move back to their newly-renovated building downtown on 225 N. Oneida St, which is set to reopen early next year.

Currently, the library is at a temporary location on 3000 E. College Ave.

The library says they are moving out of that temporary spot on Nov. 25.

There is no exact date on the reopening at this time.

The new library broke ground in July 2023. It will have nearly 4,000 additional square feet, more space for all age groups, and rooms for meeting and studying.

The library's original location closed a couple years ago to undergo a major renovation and expansion. The library was temporarily housed in a former Best Buy at one point.