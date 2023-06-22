Appleton public library renovation bids approved

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Common Council approved the bids for the public library renovation project.

The city says the revised design is in response to the community's input.

Now that the construction bids have been approved, Boldt Construction can work with the bidders to begin the project.

Construction will begin this summer and should wrap up in time to open in early 2025.

"The re-use and design of this building was done proactively to minimize the impact on our environment, enhance the experience within the library and minimize operating costs," said Dean Gazza, the Appleton parks and recreation director in a press release.

The redesigned library will have nearly 4,000 additional square feet, more space for all age groups, and rooms for meeting and studying.