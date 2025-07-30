APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton prepares for Mile of Music festival with nearly 700 performances Appleton's Mile of Music festival is just days away, with businesses and artists gearing up for the city's biggest music event of the year.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

The four-day festival will feature nearly 700 performances across 40 venues along a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton, starting Thursday at noon.

"It takes an entire community to come together... It's amazing how creative different businesses can get in order to be involved," Kim Mauthe from the Mile of Music team said.

Local establishments like Stone Arch Brew Pub are contributing by providing meals for all artists throughout the weekend.

"It's a great way to show off our great community in a weekend of fun....with music all around... It's magical," Steven Lonsway, Stone Arch Brew Pub co-owner, said.

One distinctive feature of Mile of Music is that artists almost exclusively perform original songs rather than covers.

Wisconsin native Genevieve Heyward, who will perform Friday through Sunday, appreciates this aspect of the festival.

"When I first started Mile of Music, I remember seeing all the artists and being, this is what I want to do. I want to look like that guy over there," Heyward said.

"It feels so so good to have a place where it's like, no you can't play any covers you have to play your own music," she added.

With approximately 200 performers, visitors can experience virtually any music style they prefer.

"The beauty of this festival is if you don't love what we're hearing at once place you can go next door and hear something you love," Mauthe said.

Performances begin across downtown on Thursday at noon, with shows continuing throughout the day and night.

