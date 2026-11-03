Appleton police say South Hemlock Lane homicide was targeted, no threat to community

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police are providing new details about a homicide investigation on the city's south side, confirming the incident was targeted and isolated.

In an update shared on the department's Facebook page Tuesday, Nov. 3, police said investigators determined that all three individuals involved knew one another and that there are no suspects at large.

The investigation stems from an incident that happened the evening of Oct. 30 in the 3400 block of South Hemlock Lane.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While authorities have clarified some of the circumstances surrounding the incident, several questions remain unanswered.

Police have not released the identities of those involved, citing respect for the grieving families. The department has also not provided additional information about what led up to the homicide.

The investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to conduct interviews, examine evidence and follow up on information related to the case.

In its Facebook update, the department acknowledged the impact the incident has had on both the families involved and the Appleton community.

Authorities say the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation prevents them from releasing further details at this time.

The Appleton Police Department thanked residents for their patience and understanding as detectives continue working on the case.