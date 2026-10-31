Multiple people injured in shooting incident on South Hemlock Lane in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on South Hemlock Lane in Appleton Friday night. Their conditions were not immediately known.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious complaint in the 3400 Block of South Hemlock Lane around 8 p.m.

APD said they have identified multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

As of 11:45 p.m. Friday evening police said there is no one in custody, and crews are expected to remain on scene until Saturday morning.

"At this point we still can’t identify who was involved, but we will have updates as time goes on," APD officer Meghan Cash said Friday evening.

Cash says the section of South Hemlock Lane between South Blue Spruce Lane and Midway Road, as well as a section of Midway Road, will remain closed into Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.