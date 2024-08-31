Appleton Police: "No one hurt" in shooting; witness says area "has never been safe"

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton mother says she witnessed a man brandish a handgun and start firing Friday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was struck.



Mother Mackenzie Gunderson says she witnessed a man pull out a handgun and start firing

She says the gunman wasn't aiming at her, but was shooting in a "general direction"

Appleton Police are still investigating the shooting, encourage anyone with information to contact them immediately

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Mackenzie Gunderson says it started around noon while she was sitting in the back of her car, talking with her cousin.

"I didn't even notice him walk up, and it was literally, I just kind of was about to walk back to my apartment to go in by my kids and happened to notice him," Gunderson said.

She says that’s when a man lifted up his sweatshirt and brandished a handgun.

"Literally in five seconds, it was five shots like that," Gunderson said.

Gunderson says the man fired five shots towards someone in what she says was a general direction. Thankfully, no one was struck. Gunderson says the shooter then took off.

When police arrived, she told them what had happened. However, as of now the police have not released any more information about the shooter or what exactly took place.

Gunderson says this is just the latest event in a slew of others since she moved into the apartment in December.

"We've got kids that'll shoot BB guns at cars as they go past. We've had domestic issues left and right in probably at least six of the buildings over here. It's a rough neighborhood, and it's getting worse and worse," Gunderson said.

Now she says, enough is enough.

"It's...I don't know, I feel like this is not a neighborhood I want to live in anymore. We are actively trying to get out and doing everything we can to get out just because it has become unlivable for my children," she added.

The Appleton Police Department says there’s no threat to the public at this time but is still actively investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information to contact them immediately.

