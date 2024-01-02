Appleton PD increasing patrols in downtown area following Christmas Eve homicide

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police Department Chief Polly Olson wrote in a letter Tuesday that the department is increasing patrols in the downtown area following a Christmas Eve homicide.

"Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with local businesses, community organizations, and residents to foster a collaborative approach to maintaining a secure environment," Olson wrote in the letter.

Police said 22-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee was killed in the shooting that happened outside a Diablos Taco Truck. A person who works in the truck said he was one of the last to see Dodson alive.

No arrests have been made in the case.

"Our dedicated team of officers and investigators has been working tirelessly to gather information, analyze evidence, and identify any leads that may lead us to the perpetrator responsible for this heinous act," Olson said in the letter. "We will identify the individual responsible for this crime and they will be held accountable for their actions. We understand the concerns that such incidents raise among our residents, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to bring a swift resolution to this case."

Olson's full letter can be read below.