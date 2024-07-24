Appleton opens memorial park for firefighter killed in line of duty

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton has officially opened a new park, but the city says it's far more than just a park. It's a legacy.



The City of Appleton cuts the ribbon on Lundgaard Park, opening it to the public

The park was created to honor firefighter Mitch Lundgaard

Lundgaard was killed in the line of duty responding to a medical call in 2019

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web.)

Appleton first responders attended Wednesday's ribbon cutting at the park to honor one of their own.

Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

In May 2019, Lundgaard helped revive a man, Ruben Houston III, who overdosed on a bus. Police say once revived, responders encouraged the man to stay.

But then, police say, he took out a gun and shot several people, including Lundgaard. Police also shot and killed Houston.

Lundgaard died from his injuries. He was just 36.

His wife, Lindsey Lundgaard-Lindberg, and their three sons were at the ribbon cutting. Lundgaard-Lindber shared words on behalf of their family.

"Everyone has made sure that we had input in what we wanted to see and ensured there were details that were representative of Mitch," she said.

Lundgaard Park is just feet away from Fire Station 6 where Lundgaard used to work. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says the plot of land next to the station had already been zoned as space for a future park for years. It was only after Lundgaard's death that he and the city looked into the land after they decided to create a park in Lundgaard's honor.

The park has pickleball and basketball courts, two playgrounds, walking paths, and some of the tallest slides in Appleton.

"Fitting," Lindsay Lundgaard-Lindberg adds.

"Mitch loved big slides and this, these slides for sure exceeded those expectations."

Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen says he and his fellow firefighters have thought about their friend every day since 2019.

They believe the park is the perfect way for the public to also remember him.

"It cements Mitch's legacy in the community for generations. I think it's very important to remember those individuals who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the community," said Hansen.

The city says opening the park is the first phase in a multi-step process which will include a new pavilion and a future memorial to Mitch Lundgaard.

You can learn more about Mitch Lundgaard and his legacy here.