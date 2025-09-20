APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton North High School brought back its dormant hall of fame with an induction ceremony during halftime of Friday night's game against Hortonville, honoring athletic legends who were never named to their hall.

The ceremony marked the return of a tradition that Principal Nate Werner says "had gone idle for a few years," leaving many deserving names without proper recognition.

Appleton North Lightning legends finally honored in newly-restarted hall of fame

Coaching legend Paul Engen honored a second time

Paul Engen, whose name is etched in Fox Cities history, was among those inducted. The football coach's career has spanned six decades, with an induction into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998. Appleton North even named their football field after him.

Engen also had a prolific head coaching career at Appleton West from 1969-1994 before joining Appleton North in 1995 as an assistant coach, then head coach. He's still on the Lightning squad today as a junior varsity offensive line coach and a varsity special teams assistant.

"This is an honor. And honestly, an unexpected one," Engen said.

Full-circle for soccer standout Sarah Hagen

Sarah Hagen, current head coach of both boys' and girls' soccer at Appleton North, was also inducted.

After a stellar high school career at North where she was a three-time all-state honoree, Hagen went on to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she scored 93 career goals—ranking ninth in NCAA Division I history. She then played professionally in Germany for FC Bayern Munich, where she helped them win the German Cup in 2012.

Hagen also won two National Women's Soccer League championships and earned two caps for the United States Women's National Team.

Despite her impressive achievements, Hagen remained humble about the recognition.

"I never, uh, really had this on my bingo card so to speak," Hagen said.

The honor held special meaning for Hagen, who admitted she wasn't even aware the school had a hall of fame.

"To be honest? I didn't even know there was one. And to get the call up, you know, especially getting inducted alongside the great coach Paul Engen, who was here when I was here? It's a great honor," Hagen said.

The ceremony provided long-overdue recognition for athletic legends whose contributions to Appleton North had gone unrecognized during the hall of fame's dormant years.

