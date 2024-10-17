Appleton North assistant coach embraces 'home away from home,' football journey that led him here

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A football player-turned coach, Niles Clark left his home in the south to begin a new life in Wisconsin. Today, he's a coach with a bright future at Appleton North High School.



Niles Clark found a new home as Appleton North’s Defensive Backs Coach and Special Teams Coordinator after moving to Wisconsin in 2021.

Clark’s connection with Head Coach Rob Salm and his rapport with players have made him a vital part of the Lightning’s success

His journey to Appleton began when his wife, Aubrey Clark, took a job in Wisconsin, her home state.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Oh, trust me. When I was in college, I did not think I was going to end up in Appleton, Wisconsin," joked Appleton North’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator Niles Clark.

Clark was born in Georgia, played college football in North Carolina for North Carolina State and coached in Virginia and South Carolina.

As a fellow Southerner myself, that got us talking.

"Cook Out? Or Bojangles?" I asked.

"Cook Out," he replied,

"Really??"

"Yeah."

But it was a major life event that brought him to Northeast Wisconsin in 2021.

"Shoutout Aubrey Clark, alright?" Clark laughed. "She grew up here. She moved to South Carolina where we met. She ended up getting a job for Edward Jones up here."

"My wife now," he said. "We ended up getting engaged after we moved up here."

Despite being in new territory, with the help of his wife’s friends and family, he found an opening with the Lightning. "Ever since the first time me and Coach Salm talked, it kind of just aligned for me," Clark said.

Head Coach Rob Salm gave his assistant coach kudos, adding that someday Clark could even succeed him as the next leader of the Lightning.

"He’s got that type of ability," Salm praised. "So it’s one of those things where, you know, 'young,' still has some things to learn but has all of the tools to make that happen if he chooses to do that."

His players, meanwhile, see him as a big brother and friend.

"He’s been a total game-changer for my football career," Appleton North safety Eli Vezina said. "Just talking to a younger guy, he understands us more, I feel like."

"Seeing him in the hallways, he’s a teacher," added fellow safety Daniel Garrigan. "He’s a super fun guy. I see him on the weekends. We’re always texting in the group chat."

Clark and his players said they’re excited to take on Kimberly this Friday on tv32 and think this year’s team can be the one to take them down.