Appleton non-profit hosts inclusive jam for all to make music before festival kickoff

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The mile of music kicks off on Thursday, but there's already some music being made.



VPI hosted a special pre-Mile kickoff show for people with disabilities and disadvantages

Attendees learned how to play instruments and write their own songs

Appleton musician Christopher Gold gave attendees an exclusive concert

The Mile of Music should be enjoyed by all.

So, John Grones, Community Inclusion Manager with non-profit VPI, says he approached the festival's committee with an idea.

"When it came to the mile of music, it's such a huge thing. But, our clients can't attend the traditional festival. It's at night, travel issues, things like that," said Grones.

VPI offers a variety of resources to people with disabilities and disadvantages.

On Wednesday, VPI offered a hands-on musical experience at their community outreach center along Appleton Street.

People could learn how to play an instrument and write a song. There was even a special performance by Appleton native Christopher Gold, who's performing at the Mile this year.

"Music and art and expression and community should be readily available to anybody. The people that it's not available to probably need it the most," said Gold.

Mile of Music kicks off in Appleton on Thursday and runs August 1 through august 3rd.