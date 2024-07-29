Appleton muralist works with police to strengthen community bond through art

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is no stranger to art, but the city's newest mural takes on a deeper meaning.



Local muralist Neo Medina worked with the Appleton Police Department to create a mural

Medina leaned on his racial identity and upbringing as inspiration

The mural is along Elm Street on the police department's parking garage

Appleton's newest mural is along Elm Street. Its message, written in bold, white letters, says "it takes all of us."

The man behind the mural, Neo Medina, says painting it on the wall of the Appleton Police Department's parking garage was a calculated decision.

"So I've been creating murals with community members for some time now and so she reached out to me wondering if I'd be interested in partnering with the [Appleton Police Department] which of course I would," he said.

It was Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Megan Cash, who reached out to Medina.

Working with Lt. Cash and the police department, Medina says he drew inspiration for the mural from his racial identity and how it impacted his interactions with police.

"It takes all of us. It's like this call for law enforcement but also for different communities to come together," he said.

The painting process took place over the course of a week, with the help of kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley and some of Appleton's finest.

Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson says she's thankful the project came to fruition.

"I'm hoping that we will have this here for many years to come. It certainly adds a lot of color to a space here that had no color."

Now, it stands as reminder of the power people have when they come together.

To work together.

Neo Medina says his next big project is the "Paint the City 3" running from August 6th to August 14th.

He's working with 20 kids to paint what he says will be the biggest mural in Appleton.

You can learn more by visiting this link.