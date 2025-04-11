Appleton man posts bond in reckless homicide case that was "lost" for 14 years

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Michael Donnelly, 35, posted cash bond on Friday in the death of his infant son from nearly 15 years ago.

A reporter from NBC 26 attempted to contact Donnelly at his home on Friday afternoon, but did not receive a response. Family members have also not responded to request for comment.

Donnelly appeared in Outagamie County Court Thursday afternoon for a status hearing. During the hearing, the state called Appleton Police Officer Chad Riddle as a witness. Riddle was not part of the original 2010 investigation, as he was not with the Appleton Police Department at that time.

Judge Mark J. McGinnis presided over the hearing and reduced Donnelly’s bond to $2,000 cash, citing his local ties and deeming him not a flight risk, as argued by the defense. Donnelly's attorneys also argued for the lower bond, stating that he needed to be able to see his two young children.

The judge maintained previous conditions, including no contact with the victim’s mother, identified as R.W., abstaining from alcohol and drugs, avoiding establishments that primarily serve alcohol, submitting to breathalyzer tests, and permitting only supervised contact with his 11-month-old child.

The trial is scheduled to commence on Monday, September 29, at 8 a.m., and is expected to last five days.

Donnelly faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide related to the April 29, 2010, death of his one-month-old son, Hunter.

On that date, Appleton police responded to a residence on North Richmond Street, where the infant was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy indicated signs consistent with a co-sleeping incident. Donnelly, who was 20 at the time, initially told police he had been awake all night caring for his son but later admitted to falling asleep on the couch with the infant after consuming five to six beers.