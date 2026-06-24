Appleton library to get solar panels by end of year

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The city of Appleton is adding solar panels to the roof of its library, a project expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The library, built in 2025, already uses a geothermal system that heats and cools the building by exchanging energy with the earth underneath it. The solar panels will be built on that foundation.

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Appleton library getting solar panels by end of year

Steven Schrage, Appleton's project and resiliency manager, has spent a decade working to make the city more environmentally friendly. He said the geothermal system already eliminated the building's emissions.

Now, the city is taking the next step.

"And now we're taking the sun to power that system," Schrage said.

The solar panel installation carries a $700,000 price tag, but through the Inflation Reduction Act, the city expects to pay around $475,000. Within seven years, the energy generated is projected to pay for the system entirely. The panels will produce 30% of the library's electricity and save the city $70,000 a year.

Schrage said the approach to sustainability extends beyond the library.

"By going electric, we're transferring those emissions right back to the power plant, so we're taking that out of the community," Schrage said.

NBC 26 toured the only other Appleton city building currently equipped with solar panels alongside Schrage, who described what the library roof could soon look like.

"Our municipal service building for the city of Appleton has a very large solar array," Schrage said.

Neighbors near the library said they support the investment. Lily Elbe said renewable energy is always a welcome addition.

"I think it's great, renewable energy anyway you can get it is great," Elbe said.

Katie DeRuyter, who visits the library regularly as a parent, said the project reflects smart stewardship.

"The way the library is able to implement things and help serve patrons a little bit better by saving a little bit of money is fantastic," DeRuyter said.

Designs for the project are still being finalized. The city hopes to have the solar panels installed on the library roof by the end of the year.