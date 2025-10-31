APPLETON (NBC 26) — Chains couldn't hold him, locks couldn't stop him. And nearly a century later, his legacy lives on in the Fox Valley.

This Halloween marks 99 years since the death of legendary magician Harry Houdini, and in Appleton, the city he once called home, preparations are underway for a yearlong celebration called "The Year of Houdini."

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Appleton launches 'Year of Houdini' celebration leading up to 100th anniversary of his death

"Houdini considered Appleton to be his hometown," said Dustin Mack, director of the History Museum at the Castle.

Although Houdini wasn't born in Appleton, he claimed to be. From the ages of 4 to 8, his first memories were formed in the Fox Valley neighborhoods.

"It was really an idyllic time for his family, he felt very comfortable here, and for that reason, he always had this connection with Appleton, and he kept coming back," Mack said.

Mack says Houdini felt the spark for show business when the circus came to town, and his first ever performance was in Appleton, picking up needles with his eyelids.

The History Museum at the Castle features an exhibit with actual props used by Houdini and his wife, Bess. Visitors can even try out some of the magician's famous tricks.

"People watch TV and hear about a quarterback pulling a Houdini and know exactly what that means. Last year, two popular songs used Houdini as a reference point, so he did escape death in that way," Mack said.

Houdini's death on Halloween, even started a particular spooky tradition.

"Every year on the anniversary of Harry's death, Bess held a seance," Mack said.

The tradition has been carried on by Houdini fans every year, with last year's seance hosted in Appleton.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death in 2026, Appleton will host a series of events throughout the year. The celebration kicks off Thursday night, where magicians take the stage at the Performing Arts Center, and culminates with the Society of American Magicians hosting their annual conference in Appleton next summer.