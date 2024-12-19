Appleton International celebrates hitting one million flyers for the first time in airport history

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton International Airport has reached a major milestone, surpassing one million passengers in a calendar year. It's the first time it's done so in airport history.



The airport has been around since 1965.

“This airport has really been a passion of mine for several years,” Airport Director Abe Weber said. “I’ve been here for 20 years. We’re always looking at how we can make it faster, better, easier, more convenient for our customers.”

The airport credits its success to increased capacity across airlines. American Airlines led with a 58% jump in available seats, while Allegiant Air grew its seating by 9%. Delta also added a third daily flight to Detroit.

March 2024 marked the busiest month on record, with more than 100,800 passengers passing through.

To enhance the traveler experience, the airport said it has expanded concessions, streamlined luggage services with Express Bags, and is working on a $66 million terminal expansion. The upgrades include new gates, accessibility features, and even a "biergarten" for travelers.

“So we talked about, you know, the million passengers, and it’s a great mark. But my job is…where do we go next? How can we keep improving the airport for our travelers not only tomorrow but next year and the year after” Jesse Funk, Appleton International Airport's Air Service and Business Development Manager, said.