APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton International Airport could see nearly $44 million in capital improvements if Outagamie County's proposed 2026 budget is approved, with funding earmarked for new parking, a corporate hangar and a common-use baggage system.

County Executive Tom Nelson has included the airport funding as part of the larger 2026 Outagamie County annual budget, with projects listed on page 318 through 332.

Appleton International Airport could receive nearly $44 million for improvements in proposed budget

Proposed improvements span multiple areas

The funding would support several key initiatives at the Greenville airport. Wording straight from the proposed document includes:

Continue annual asphalt pavement maintenance

Continue terminal sustainable initiatives

Complete and implement common use baggage system

Pave additional parking areas

Purchase additional equipment to maintain fleet

Design and construction of a corporate hangar

Complete construction of final phases terminal expansion

Replace airport vehicles and update fleet

Support Old Glory Honor Flight missions

Negotiate new agreements with airlines

Federal and state grants fund majority of projects

According to the budget document, the projects would be fully or partially funded by federal and state grant programs. Federal grant projects receive 90% federal funding, 5% state funding and 5% airport funding. State grant planning projects are funded 50% by state dollars and 50% by airport dollars, while state grant construction projects receive 80% state funding and 20% airport funding.

Travelers appreciate airport's convenience

Many we spoke to Friday night expressed appreciation for the airport's current amenities and convenient size.

"I've been to a lot of airports, absolutely. And I love this airport for a lot of reasons," said Lisa Pahl, a Clintonville resident who travels frequently for work. "I love the valet parking. You cannot beat it. You pull up, you drop your keys off. When you come back, your car's ready to go."

Small size seen as major advantage

Other travelers emphasized the airport's manageable size as a key benefit.

Jenni Appel, returning home after a trip to Florida, highlighted the efficiency compared to larger airports.

"It's just really small and convenient. You go to like the big cities and there's just so much going on. But you come to Appleton, you're in and out within 30, 40 minutes," Appel said.

Meanwhile, Dan Ottow, returning from Tampa following a family vacation, shared that it was his first time using Appleton International.

"I'm used to going through Milwaukee at General Mitchell. It's three hours beforehand. And then we went to Tampa, direct flight right here, right down to Tampa. Everything was great," Ottow said. "And I would use it again many times."

Public input opportunity

Travelers hope that whatever improvements are made won't change what makes Appleton International their airport of choice.

At least, not by much.

The public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the County Board Room, 320 S. Walnut St., Appleton. The budget also says the budget will be voted on "in early November."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.