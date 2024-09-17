Appleton International Airport breaks ground on new business park, continues major expansion

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton International Airport has broken ground on its new business park. It's just is the latest development for the burgeoning airport.



Construction began Tuesday on the Appleton Airport Business Park. Abe Weber, the airport's director, is helping lead the project.

"We were able to capture a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration," Weber said. "That's going to allow us to extend this roadway, add utilities, and some aircraft ramp to really lay the groundwork for future economic activity, opening up 100 acres of development."

The park will connect Endeavor Dr. to State Trunk Highway 76, with room for up to 10 hangars and supporting buildings, mainly for use by aerospace companies. The expansion is estimated to cost $3.9 million.

At the ceremony, Weber was joined by County Executive Tom Nelson, who compared the airport's economic impact to that of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"In 22 years, they have contributed 2 billion dollars to the local economy," Nelson said. "2 billion dollars. That's a big number, but you know, that's also about what we do here at Appleton Airport every three or four years."

Becky Bartoszek, President & CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber, said the expansion represents the best of the Fox Valley.

"People move to this area because of quality of life," Bartoszek said. "A lot of that is driven by the connectivity of ATW and what we are doing out in this area."

Airport officials aim to have construction finished next year.