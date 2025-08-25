Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesAppleton

Actions

Appleton house fire injures one, causes $30,000 in damages

APPLETON FIRE
<b>Appleton Fire Department</b>
APPLETON FIRE
Posted

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. According to AFD, the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage and injured one person.

AFD says the fire reportedly started in the kitchen of a home on the 1100 Block of West Summer St. in Appleton.

Crews were able to contain the fire within five minutes, but one occupant was treated and transported for burns and smoke inhalation, according to AFD.

"The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to practice safe cooking. Never leave cooking unattended, do not store combustibles on top of stoves, and minimize distractions in the kitchen," AFD says.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WebBios 600x400 Kyle and Noah.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters