Appleton house fire causes $40,000 in damage

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An early morning house fire in Appleton caused an estimated $40,000 in damage after what initially appeared to be a chimney fire spread throughout the home.

The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of East Randal Avenue after receiving reports of a chimney fire with occupants evacuating the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the roof of the residence. The blaze had spread to the first floor, second floor and attic of the home.

Fire Response

Fire companies pulled hand lines and went interior to extinguish the flames. Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

The home had properly working smoke alarms that alerted the occupants to evacuate safely. No injuries were reported.

Investigation Ongoing

Firefighters are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $40,000.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by Little Chute Fire, Appleton Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Fire Safety Reminder

The Appleton Fire Department is reminding citizens who have wood-burning fireplaces to have them cleaned and inspected annually to prevent similar incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.