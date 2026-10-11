APPLETON (NBC 26) — Near the Fox Valley Technical College campus hundreds gathered to take part in the annual Alzheimer's walk.

While many people came out to support the cause, for some their familiarity with the it is personal.

Joseph Scala of Appleton lost his mother to the Alzheimer's. And says it can be scary to think about that diagnosis.

"We don't know what we don't know,"Scala said. "And when that is thrust on you, you do not know where to turn, and you do not know what resources are out there."

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Appleton hosts 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's event

Scala says that regardless of your connection to the disease, just being there and supporting those who are going through it means the world to so many.

"I always tell people, that even if you just show up on walk day its just a fun day," Scala said. "Whether you are this involved or this involved."

For Angela Peerenboom, Alzheimer's is something she encounters daily working at an assisted living home in Greenville.

"We love our residents like they are our family," Peerenboom said. "So we see how this disease affects them and their families."

While caring for a family member is difficult, Peerenboom says it's okay to show emotion and understand that you are not alone.

"You are doing a good job," Peerenboom said. "Keep going, and just take the help that you can get."

While the effort for a cure is still ongoing its being aided by people like Joseph and Angela, one step at a time.

Neighbors on the walk say they are truly happy to see the amount of support the community shows each year. And they hope that one day Alzheimer's can be a thing of the past.

