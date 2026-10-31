Appleton honors Harry Houdini on 100th anniversary of his death

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Houdini Plaza it was a special moment for the city of Appleton as a new state historical marker was placed in the park to honor Harry Houdini's legacy.

Houdini moved to Appleton from Hungary at the age of four, and despite moving after his early years, he often touted Appleton as his hometown.

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Dustin Mack is the executive director of the history museum at the castle and says Houdini embodies what Appleton is all about.

"I hope that this marker is also a reminder of the type of community we were when the Weiss family arrived," Mack said. "We were welcoming, we integrated new people and really lifted them up."

Deb St. Louis Mathis lives in Appleton, and says Houdini was very important in her family as her father was a massive fan. Unfortunately he wasn't able to live long enough to see this dedication.

But she says being there today means a lot to her and her family.

"My dad would have absolutely loved being here," Mathis said. "And being able to experience his commemoration from the historical society."

Mathis says she was proud to see the support of community members that came out to pay tribute to Houdini.

"When you speak of Appleton, of course you think of Harry Houdini," Mathis said. "And that is pretty special."

