APPLETON (NBC 26) — A century after Harry Houdini’s death, Appleton is preparing to honor the legendary magician and escape artist in the city he proudly claimed as his hometown.

A new Wisconsin historical marker is set to be unveiled at Houdini Plaza on Halloween, marking the 100th anniversary of Houdini’s death.

The marker is part of Appleton’s “Year of Houdini,” a series of events commemorating the magician’s life and his connection to the Fox Valley.

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Appleton honors Harry Houdini 100 years after his death with historic marker

Tom Boldt, former CEO of Boldt Construction and a longtime Houdini collector, has helped bring the commemoration together alongside Downtown Appleton Inc. and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“I think, first of all, magic is awesome,” Boldt said. “I think it’s a wonderful art, and I don’t think people appreciate it as an art.”

Born Ehrich Weiss in Budapest, Hungary, Houdini immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 4 years old. The family settled in Appleton in 1878, living in a home near the site of what is now Houdini Plaza, according to the text of the new historical marker.

His father, Mayer Samuel Weiss, was the first rabbi of Appleton’s Zion Reform Jewish Congregation.

Although Houdini was born overseas, he embraced Appleton as his hometown throughout his career.

“He said he was from Appleton, Wisconsin, born in Appleton, Wisconsin,” Boldt said.

Houdini later returned to Appleton as a performer. According to the historical marker, Houdini and his wife, Bess, performed at the Appleton Opera House in 1897. During that visit, Houdini also challenged local police and escaped from handcuffs and a jail cell.

Houdini traveled to Europe in 1900, where his performances brought him international recognition. His career extended beyond magic and escape artistry. He was also an author, aviator, silent film star, inventor and collector.

For Boldt, Houdini’s connection to Appleton is worth preserving a century after his death.

“I think his time in Appleton was very important for him,” Boldt said. “We have a letter that talks about the happiest time with his family was in Appleton, Wisconsin.”

Boldt has also amassed a personal collection of Houdini memorabilia, including show posters documenting the magician’s career. Items from that collection are now on display locally as Appleton recognizes Houdini’s legacy.

Boldt said Houdini’s journey from a young immigrant to an internationally known performer is part of what makes his story continue to resonate.

“A wonderful story of an immigrant who came to the United States and prospered,” Boldt said.

Jennifer Stephany, executive director of Appleton Downtown Inc., said the yearlong commemoration is designed to recognize Houdini’s connection to the city.

“This is the year of Houdini,” Stephany said.

Houdini died at age 52 in 1926. The new marker ends by recognizing Appleton’s lasting connection to the man who became known as the “Handcuff King.”

The marker will officially be unveiled at Houdini Plaza on Halloween, 100 years after Houdini’s death.

A century after Houdini chose Appleton to be part of his story, Appleton is making sure Houdini remains part of its story, too.