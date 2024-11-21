Appleton Historical Museum reopens, saves historic machines from closed Courtney Woolen Mill

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Historical Society is embracing its past in the present while also securing its future.



The Appleton Historical Society is embracing its past while stepping into the future, with a grand reopening at its new location.

After seven years on North Durkee Street, the Historical Society has moved into a historic building constructed in the 1930s. Board member Tom Miller says the new space is an upgrade that will amaze visitors.

“When they see what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished in the six months? The last museum, people would come in and say, ‘Wow, you’ve got some really cool stuff here.’ People are gonna walk in this place and say, ’This is incredible what you folks have done,’” Miller said.

The museum features exhibits on sports, aviation, and local industries in Appleton, including a new centerpiece: the Courtney Woolen Mill collection.

The mill, a family business that ran for 144 years, closed earlier this year after Tom Courtney retired.

“Up until they got this building, I had no home for it,” Courtney said. Now, the mill’s machinery is a highlight of the museum.

“Our kids and grandkids can see it running and not just that, but all of Appleton. I said, ‘Smithsonian has one, and Appleton, Wisconsin has the same carting machine. And it’s running!’”

The Historical Society is also running a capital campaign to match $200,000 in grants to support the museum’s mission, ensuring it will continue to preserve Appleton’s rich history.