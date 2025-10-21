APPLETON (NBC 26) — An elaborate Halloween display in Appleton is doing more than just scaring trick-or-treaters, it's raising money for two important causes.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Appleton Halloween display raises money for St. Jude and Dravet syndrome awareness

Kim Jones has transformed her home at 1007 East Marquette Street into a spooky spectacle that's been delighting visitors for four years.

But behind the decorations is a mission to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Dravet Syndrome Foundation.

"I wanted to try to get more awareness out there because Dravet syndrome, what is that? Nobody really knows so I want to bring more attention to it," Jones said.

Dravet syndrome is a medication-resistant condition that causes seizures, usually diagnosed in children 2 to 10 months old. The condition hits close to home for Jones — her nephew Noah has lived with Dravet syndrome his entire life.

"They said he may not be able to speak, or may not be able to learn or retain information after having such big seizures but he has proven them wrong and he's 14 now," Jones said.

Jones has raised several hundred dollars this year and has collected nearly $1,500 total during the years she's been decorating for the cause.

"I think that's what amps us up every year, knowing we're participating in a huge fundraising effort and trying to help out families that are in desperate need of it," Jones said.

The Halloween display will remain up until November 7. Visitors can make donations using a drop box on the property.