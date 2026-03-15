APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Appleton grocery stores were full of people making last minute purchases and stocking up on essentials before severe weather is expected to hit this evening.

While some were going about their normal grocery runs, many others were stocking up on items to get them through the next couple of days when traveling outside could be difficult.

Hannah Pulda is from Kaukauna and says other than food, she hasn't done much prepping.

"We decided to come to the store today to get groceries, and make sure that we have enough food if we meal prep or meal plan so we will have enough food to get us through," Pulda says. "So we don't have to leave the house too much."

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Appleton grocery stores see surge in customers as potential record breaking winter storms loom

For Tanya Van Horn, she says the storms will allow her to get some cooking and baking projects done at home.

"Just stocking up on all the fresh produce and also preparing multiple meals and all the comfort food and also starting my sourdough starter, getting that ready to go so I can bake and cook for the next two days," Van Horn says.

Marilyn Wilson says she wasn't necessarily prepping, but she went to the store to buy a 'thank you' for her neighbor.

"Well I guess the only prepping I'm doing is I bought a case of beer for my neighbor that helps me clean the driveway out and the sidewalk," she says.

Grocery store employees also say it has been one of their busiest days of the year so far.

