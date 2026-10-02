APPLETON (NBC 26) — Ben Wolfgram and his father founded BenShot in 2015 in a garage. Today, the Appleton specialty glassware company has grown into a global operation — one with a mission that extends well beyond the products it makes.

The company now sells its glassware to some of the most recognizable names and institutions in the country.

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Appleton glassware company BenShot builds community for veterans, sells to presidents

"We sell into the White House, we sold to two presidents now in a row," Wolfgram said.

But for Wolfgram, the company's connection to the military community is what drives the business forward.

"For us, it's definitely intentional, it's a big part of our customer base — our veterans and our active military," Wolfgram said.

BenShot gives back to hundreds of nonprofits and partners with a select few, including Operation Enduring Warrior, a veteran-founded organization that supports retired military and law enforcement veterans.

Inside the Appleton warehouse, several employees are veterans themselves. Luke Micke, the company's production lead, spent nearly a decade in uniform before joining the BenShot team.

"I spent eight years on active duty with the 82nd Airborne Division, I did four combat tours while I was with them," Micke said.

For Micke, the company's values made the decision to join easy.

"For me personally, very important, being military friendly, it was just a no-brainer," Micke said.

Micke now oversees the team that crafts glassware that has been delivered to Secret Service members, retiring military personnel and presidents.

BenShot regularly hosts veterans at its facility, serving barbecue, teaching glassmaking, and creating space for conversation.

"I think a lot of veterans, when they leave the service, they're looking for something to do, looking for a community," Wolfgram said.

Micke said staying active and connected is essential.

"If we just sat idle, it would drive us nuts," Micke said.

Wolfgram said the goal is to build community and friendships locally — not just make glassware.