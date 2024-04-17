Appleton Downtown announces summer event schedule

APPLETON (NBC 26) — If you're already planning out your summer but don't know what to do yet, the appropriately-named, not-for-profit community coalition "Appleton Downtown," says they've got you covered.



Appleton Downtown has announced their summer season event schedule

"Mile of Music," "Light the Night Market," and a Flag Day parade headline the festivities

Every year, Appleton Downtown puts on a summer of fun in the Fox Valley.

Tuesday, they announced the majority of their plans.

The Mile of Music, one of Appleton's signature outings, returns for its 11th year on August 1st.

There are more events to come, including what Appleton Downtown calls "the largest Flag Day parade in the country," as well as the annual Downtown Farmer's Market.

Executive Director of Appleton Downtown Jennifer Stephany says above all, the events are just a small part of why Appleton is so special.

And, why everyone should experience it.

"The sense of community is what brings Appleton to the forefront," says Stephany. "It is our highlight, it is where we shine. Downtown Appleton is really the centerpiece of the community."