Appleton digs out from biggest November snowstorm in 30 years

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Neighbors across the Fox Cities spent Sunday digging out from this weekend's snowstorm that dumped nearly 10 inches across the area.

Greg Vandinter spent his Sunday morning plowing the parking lot to his bar, Riverside Bar and Grill.

The business owner said it takes him over two hours to clear the snow, and then he has to lay the salt.

"It's a big one, I mean there's a lot of snow. Like I said, it came out kind of slow but it kept piling up and piling up, it's a nice snow," Vandinter said.

Nearly every neighborhood street had neighbors blowing, plowing, and shoveling their driveways. John Boone was among those who spent close to two hours clearing nearly 10 inches of snow from his driveway with his wife.

"It's not so bad, the neighbors helped out too, we have some good neighbors here everyone helps out," Boone said.