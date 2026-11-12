Appleton considers temporary pause on large-scale AI data center development

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is considering a temporary pause on certain large-scale data center developments as city officials work to better understand the potential effects of the facilities on public infrastructure and establish rules for future projects.

The Appleton Plan Commission approved a proposed 12-month development moratorium Wednesday, Nov. 11, targeting hyperscale artificial intelligence data centers measuring at least 20,000 square feet.

The proposal is intended to give city staff time to study the potential impacts of data center development and determine whether new definitions, development standards and regulations should be added to the city's municipal code.

Currently, Appleton's municipal code does not contain specific definitions or development standards for data centers, according to a staff report prepared for the commission.

What's next?

The Plan Commission's consideration is one step in a larger approval process. The proposed resolution and ordinance must still go through the required public notice and hearing process and receive Common Council action before the moratorium can take effect.

The next Appleton Common Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18.