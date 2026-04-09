Appleton considers $1.3M barriers to protect crowds from vehicles

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is considering a $1.3 million investment in mobile barriers to protect crowds from vehicles during large events and protests.

The city draws massive crowds for events like Mile of Music and Oktoberfest, which can bring in 100,000 people, as well as large protests in areas like Houdini Plaza and College Avenue.

To improve safety, the city is considering purchasing 130 mobile barriers certified to stop cars and trucks traveling at lethal speeds. Appleton plans to use the accrued interest from ARPA relief funds to purchase.

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Appleton considers $1.3 million investment in barriers to protect event crowds from vehicles.

The Common Council will take up the decision on April 15.

Luc Pachan, who helps organize many large protests in Appleton with Hate Free Outagamie, said they appreciate the focus on safety but has questions about the price tag.

"We like the idea that Appleton is thinking about these things, right? That shows something really positive that Appleton is saying, 'hey, there might be a need for this' and thinking about how to meet that need," Pachan said.

"But we also have some concerns," Pachan said, 'primarily, the cost, right? Where is this money coming from, is this something that the community actually wants or is just something the city thinks is needed? But that money could be theoretically somewhere much more productive."

The barriers wouldn't be new to the Fox Valley, as Neenah and Menasha already use them for their events.

"Certainly, if nothing ever happens, some people might say it’s a waste of money, but if something happens and a community does not have this safety tool, what kind of price can you put on one or multiple lives?" Benoit said

Officer Joe Benoit, community policing coordinator for the City of Neenah, said before 2024, the city used its vehicles as barricades.

"We had an intoxicated driver that drove right into one of our city pick-up trucks that was used as a barrier, and if that had not been there, the outcome would have been much, much worse," Benoit said.

He said those vehicles are already in high demand for the jobs they normally do, and the department learned a few years ago why purpose-built barriers matter.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford told NBC26 he understands the price tag is high, but said that if the barriers save even one life, the investment would be worth it.