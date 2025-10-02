Appleton Common Council approves truancy ordinance allowing fines for high school students

APPLETON (NBC 26) — After months of committee meetings, listening sessions, and amendments, Appleton Common Council approved an ordinance that could fine students if they miss too much school.

The Common Council voted 9-6 Wednesday night in favor of a truancy ordinance for high school students. The law allows law enforcement to give tickets to students who miss all or most of the school year.

"It's really about, we've exhausted everything we've had in terms of resources for a student, and none of it has shown to be effective. That's when we think it's time to bring in a citation option," Greg Hartjes said.

According to the district, 97% of school districts in Wisconsin have a similar ordinance.

State law allows the fine to be as high as $500, but the Appleton district recommends a fine of $250.

"We're looking for a number to get a student's attention," Hartjes said.

District officials say the ticket is meant more as a warning than a punishment.

A similar ordinance was repealed in 2019 following criticism that the fine introduces children to the legal system too early. Some parents still have that concern today.

"They are real kids who are going to get real fines who could end up in real court, and potentially experience damaging relationships with who should be their support system," Amanda Rudd said.

After the previous ordinance was repealed six years ago, the district was unable to involve law enforcement. The Common Council's vote Wednesday night restored that authority.

The truancy ordinance takes effect in November for a trial period, lasting until the end of the school year. Next year, the district and city will decide on its effectiveness and act from there.

