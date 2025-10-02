Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Appleton approves truancy ordinance, goes into effect Nov. 1

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Common Council has approved a truancy ordinance that will allow for ticketing students who miss school.

The council approved the ordinance by a nine to six vote at its meeting Wednesday night.

Students who miss school could be ticketed starting Nov. 1 for a trial period. The school district recommends a fine of $250, with state law allowing a fine up to $500.

The district says there’s currently about 30 students, of the nearly 4,400 Appleton high school students, who qualify for the fine.

